Kim & Kanye Continue to Co-Parent at Son Saint's Soccer Game

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian continue to be the modern example of co-parenting in the public eye -- as the two of them were once again in the same vicinity for their kids.

The exes came together Sunday to watch their son Saint's soccer game, which went down in Tarzana. In these photos, obtained by TMZ, you can see Kim seated in a chair with Saint plopped down in her lap and cheesing hard. Ye is standing behind them ... fully attentive.

As you can see, Kanye isn't keeping too much distance from Kim here -- he's within mere feet of her, and there doesn't seem to be any sign of animosity or friction ... a good sign.

An eyewitness tells us they actually made small talk here and there, and interacted a bit whenever Saint made a play in the field. In other words, it sounds like they're on pretty decent terms at the moment ... despite a bumpy divorce last year that dragged on.

Of course, this has come to be the status quo for Kim and Kanye -- they often show up to watch their children's events ... which are usually sports-related. Last time we saw this, Kanye brought along his partner, Bianca Censori, but she was nowhere to be seen here.

At one point, we're told the family -- who were accompanied by others -- hit up a food cart that rolled through ... and our eyewitnesses say Ye paid for everyone's treats.