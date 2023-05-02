Kim Kardashian Bumps Into Ex Pete Davidson at 2023 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian could have had an awkward moment when she bumped into her ex Pete Davidson at the 2023 Met Gala ... but the former lovebirds seemed to be in a good space.

Kim and Pete were photographed hanging out with singer Usher at the celebrity-studded event, which kicked off Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC.

One picture showed Kim chatting with Pete whose eyes were totally transfixed on the reality star. In another photo, Kim shared a light moment with Usher and Pete, who cracked a broad smile. Clearly, there were good vibes.

All three were dressed to the nines, but Kim was the epitome of glamour. In fact, she looked like a starlet in her corseted Schiaparelli gown with pearl necklaces wrapped around her neck.

But, she was later spotted with a rip in her dress as she returned to her hotel after the festivities.

Meanwhile, Kim's little get-together with Pete was a coming home of sorts. The two made a splash at last year's Met Gala when they were pictured sharing a kiss on the museum steps while still in a relationship.

As you might recall, Kim started dating Pete after they hit it off on the set of "Saturday Night Live" in October 2021. At the time, Pete was a comedian on the show and Kim hosted one of the episodes.

But their romance fizzled after 9 months due mainly to their busy work schedules, which made it hard for them to see each other.