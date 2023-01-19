Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Kiss On Universal Studios Hollywood Date

Play video content TMZ.com

Pete Davidson's love for Chase Sui Wonders is universal ... as in, he couldn't stop kissing his new girlfriend on a date to Universal Studios.

The "Bodies, Bodies, Bodies" stars hit up Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday ... and TMZ obtained video of the two smooching on an escalator.

Pete and Chase seemed to be trying to keep their outing low-key, he was wearing a hoodie, hat and sunglasses, but they couldn't resist a little PDA between rides.

The costar couple enlisted a private guide to whisk them around the theme park -- and they picked a good day to go -- Universal's previewing its new Super Nintendo World.

Pete going to theme parks with his love interests has become a theme as of late.

Play video content 10/30/21 TMZ.com

Remember, Pete and Kim Kardashian went to Knotts Berry Farm with a big group back in October 2021, right before their romance really ratcheted up.

Play video content 8/8/21 TMZ.com