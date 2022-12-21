Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders Arrive At His NYC Apartment Late At Night
Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Late Night Rendezvous at Pete's ... Just Friends? Really???
12/21/2022 6:50 AM PT
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders were spotted at Pete's place late at night ... and while we've been told they're just "great friends," these shots seem to tell a different story.
The "Bodies, Bodies, Bodies" co-stars arrived at his NYC apartment late Monday night ... seemingly having a great time with each other yet again.
This of course comes on the heels of the 2 being spotted a few times together. As we reported, they were trying to stay low at a Whole Foods in Brooklyn over the weekend, covered in hoodies as they exchanged smiles at checkout.
They were also seen with their other 'BBB' co-star, Rachel Sennott at a NY Rangers game last week ... it could've just been a 3-way friendly outing, but now, connecting the dots ...
Dating rumors have been circling, but a rep for Pete shot them down -- telling TMZ they most definitely are not an item, but instead are "great friends and they have been since they met filming 'Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.'"
Pulling up at his apartment together late at night? Come on guys.