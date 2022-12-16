Pete Davidson Hits Rangers Game With Costar ... Ratajkowski Fling Over?!

Pete Davidson hit up the NY Rangers hockey game Thursday night, but it wasn't with Emily Ratajkowski ... instead, he was with actress and costar, Chase Sui Wonders.

Pete and Chase -- who costarred in the 2022 movie "Bodies, Bodies, Bodies" -- took in the Rangers-Maple Leafs game at Madison Square Garden in New York City Thursday night.

The actor and actress sat side-by-side as they watched the game together ... and appeared to be having a good time with each other.

What's interesting ... Pete and Chase's public outing comes less than a month after Davidson was at the World's Most Famous Arena to watch a Knicks game with Emily Ratajkowski.

The Knicks game came just days after Pete was captured on video attempting to pick up Em Rata from her West Village home ... the first woman he was seen with following his breakup with Kim Kardashian.

Since, there have been multiple reports suggesting Pete, 29, and Emily, 31, are getting more serious. Though it should be noted, Ratajkowski was recently photographed out with DJ Orazio Rispo, who she was previously linked to in October.

