Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski Surface Together at Knicks Game

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have gone as public as you possibly can in Hollywood -- attending an NBA together ... sitting courtside, no less.

The new couple -- who've been maintaining a relatively low profile lately -- blew the doors wide open Sunday by crashing the New York Knicks game with the best seats in the house ... and they weren't trying to hide the fact they were a pair whatsoever.

Play video content TMZ.com

While there didn't seem to be any obvious PDA between them ... Em and Pete were all smiles, and not shying away from cameras either. In fact, the Knicks' own Twitter account posted a photo of them cheesin' it up, and tagging EmRat too.

It's pretty funny ... their presence was actually acknowledged during the broadcast, although the TV guys didn't seem to know who Emily was, 'cause they skipped over in the namedrop.

NOT PETE DAVIDSON AND EMILY RATAJKOWSKI SITTING COURTSIDE FOR THE GRIZZLIES/KNICKS GAME 👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/APyUdOmJtO — Jessica Benson (@jessbensontv) November 27, 2022 @jessbensontv

They also didn't seem to know PD all that well either ... completely butchering his name.

They were sitting next to Ben Stiller and Jordin Sparks -- so there was a lot of star power in the house. But for Pete and Emily to pop is a big deal, seeing how they've seemingly been trying to lay low as they've hit the town in and around NYC.

Play video content 11/16/22 BACKGRID

They were spotted hanging 2 weeks ago in Brooklyn -- the first time they'd been seen on camera amid rumors they were linking up. Pete did something similar with Kim Kardashian ... trying to keep it on the DL for a while, then finally embracing the spotlight.

Seems like he's fast-tracking things this time around, though ... nothing says we're dating like a night out at MSG during primetime TV.

Say hello to the hottest new item in the Big Apple!