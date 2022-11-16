Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Hugging and Smiling on NYC Rendezvous

Play video content BACKGRID

Pete Davidson's gonna mess around and get himself an NBA contract, 'cause no one rebounds like this guy ... who now looks pretty official with Emily Ratajkowski.

Pete and the model/actress suffered a case of new couple interruptus Wednesday night in NYC, but they persevered ... and these images are now the first hard evidence of dating rumors that started this week.

Their hookup adventure started with Pete -- ever the gentleman -- driving to Em's West Village apartment to pick her up, but when paparazzi started snapping pics ... he bolted. Guess he was still trying to keep it on the DL.

Not to worry, they had a backup plan. Emily -- dressed ultra-casual in sweats and a midriff-baring top -- ordered a rideshare, which took her to a Brooklyn rendezvous with Pete.

She bolted into a building, and they greeted each other with a long, warm hug and a smile. It's unclear if the meeting point was Pete's place, but he reportedly bought a pad in Brooklyn earlier this year.

Anywho ... Pete had been out of the dating game since breaking up with Kim Kardashian in August -- but our boy's clearly back, and in a big way!

Emily filed for divorce in September, ending her 4-and-half-year marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard ... the father of her 1-year-old son Sylvester Apollo.

Reps for Em and Pete have been silent about the dating buzz, but now we can all see for ourselves.