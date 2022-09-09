Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Emily Ratajkowski Files for Divorce from Husband After Cheating Allegations

9/9/2022 8:45 AM PT
Emily Ratajkowski is officially pulling the plug on her marriage ... filing for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard.

According to online records, the model filed divorce docs Thursday in New York City.

Emily Ratajkowski
Of course, the filing comes on the heels of allegations Sebastian cheated on the 31-year-old model. There've been plenty of signs over the last few weeks that things were coming to an end between the couple.

Emily Ratajkowski
Emily was spotted moving out of their NYC home just last month, she also recently announced on social media that she was single and dating again.

Emily and Sebastian married back in 2018 in a surprise ceremony. They have a 1-year-old son, Sylvester, together.

The online record indicates the divorce is still "contested" meaning the two have a lot to still iron out. They were last seen together in May at Ari Emanuel's wedding.

