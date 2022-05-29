WME Exec Ari Emanuel Married by Larry David, Celeb Pals in Attendance

It pays to have friends in high places -- just ask Ari Emanuel, who got a gaggle of celebs to flock out to the South of France for his wedding ... with Larry David doing the honors!

The co-founder and top dog at WME -- one of the biggest talent agencies in town -- said "I do" to his now-wife Sarah Staudinger in a big bash out in St. Tropez this weekend ... which included family and friends, several of which were A-list celebs that run the gamut of stardom.

Take a look for yourself ... we got Diddy and Tyler Perry there, Emily Ratajkowski and her hubby Sebastian, Elon Musk and of course, LD -- who officiated the nuptials from a stage and podium.

Everybody was mingling and having a good time, it seems, at eventually ... made way for the bride and groom so they could enjoy their first dance as a married couple. Looked pretty romantic, and it was clearly an extravagant affair -- everyone was dressed to the nines.

As you might imagine ... Ari's got a lot of pals in Hollywood, and many of them are in fact celebs -- either as clients or just as people he's met over the years and gotten cool with.