Pete Davidson Betting Favorite To Date Gisele Bündchen After Tom Brady Divorce

The ink on Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's divorce papers isn't even dry yet, but the oddsmakers are already taking bets on who they'll date next ... and go figure -- Pete Davidson is the favorite to be the supermodel's next fling.

The folks at BetOnline made a list of the former power couple's next potential suitors ... and there are some surprising names to say the least.

On Gisele's side, Pete has the best odds at +1200 ... with hunky actor Jason Momoa right behind at +1800.

There are other stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, John Mayer, Chris Evans and Bradley Cooper ... but there's one guy who would definitely stir the pot if it came true -- Brady's best friend and former teammate, Rob Gronkowski.

Naturally, his odds are set at +6900.

A couple never-gonna-happen options include President Donald Trump, New York Jets QB Zach Wilson and Antonio Brown ... who has been trolling TB12 incessantly over the divorce.

For Brady, he has a long list of lovely ladies ... with none other than Taylor Swift leading the pack at +1400.

Models Adriana Lima (+1600) and Alessandra Ambrosio (+1800) are also options ... with Kim Kardashian right behind at (+2500).

Tom's ex, Bridget Moynahan, is listed at +4000 ... so the oddsmakers don't see him rekindling that flame anytime soon.

Gronk's GF Camille Kostek is also at +4000 ... which means people thinking there will be a couples swap would rake in some serious dough.

Some silly options include former porn star Mia Khalifa (+20000) and Zach Wilson's mom (+50000).

We broke the story -- Tom and Bündchen finalized their divorce on Friday ... after 13 years together.