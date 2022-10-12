Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Gisele Bündchen Drops Possible Hint at What Led to Split with Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen I Need Someone Who is Consistent ... Possible Hint at Reason for Tom Split???

10/12/2022 3:53 PM PT
tom and giselle
Gisele Bündchen may have just dropped a massive hint about what led to the breaking down of her relationship with Tom Brady and what appears to be the end of their marriage.

Gisele was on Instagram Wednesday when she commented '🙏🏽' in response to a post that read, "You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again."

The message is certainly interesting -- especially because many feel the beginning of the end of the couple's marriage was when Tom un-retired.

Of course, it's possible Gisele felt Tom was "inconsistent" in his commitment to his family ... first saying he was stepping away from football, only to announce he was going to play again.

TMZ broke the story -- both Tom and Gisele had been searching for divorce attorneys for weeks before reports surfaced they'd hired someone. At this time, we're told the marriage appears to be beyond repair.

gisele bundchen
Gisele was spotted earlier this week as she visited a spiritual healer in Miami. Gisele's spent almost all of her time in southern Florida as of late as Tom travels with his squad, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

