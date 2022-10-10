Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Gisele Bündchen Sees Spiritual Healer After Leaving Tom Brady

10/10/2022 10:45 AM PT
Gisele Bündchen is trying to feel better after separating from her husband Tom Brady ... visiting a spiritual healer to get back on track.

The supermodel paid Dr. Ewa a return visit Friday in Florida, sporting a prayer necklace and carrying a box from Amazon on her way into her spiritual intervention.

Ewa came armed with some Tupperware filled with yellow soup, and two cups.

Again, no wedding ring for Gisele ... she hasn't been spotted wearing it recently, but we should note -- she rarely wore the thing even before leaving Tom.

TMZ broke the story ... Gisele recently separated from Tom, declaring their marriage was over. She's been threatening to divorce him several times over the years, with football as the core issue.

Gisele's living in Miami while Tom plays another NFL season in Tampa ... and we've seen her hitting the gym a lot, even taking her kids to a workout amid her search for a divorce lawyer.

Working out is good for folks going through breakups ... and apparently, Gisele feels the same about spiritual healing sessions.

