Gisele Bündchen Takes Kids To Gym In Miami Amid Divorce Lawyer Search

Gisele Bündchen got the kids out of the house for a workout -- hitting the gym in Miami as the supermodel and Tom Brady's marriage is seemingly all but over.

42-year-old Bündchen -- who was also spotted at the gym on Monday -- is focusing on her fitness as she remains in South Beach ... and on Tuesday, she brought Ben and Vivian along for the sweat session.

Gisele rocked a white tank and gray sweats for the workout -- and per usual, she was not wearing her wedding ring.

TMZ Sports broke the story -- Gisele and Tom have been on the hunt for divorce lawyers for weeks ... and our sources say their relationship is pretty much beyond repair. In fact, Page Six is reporting Bündchen has already hired representation.

Both Gisele and Tom were forced to head south ahead of Hurricane Ian ... but while Brady returned to Tampa for the Bucs' game against the Chiefs, Bündchen elected to stay in Miami.