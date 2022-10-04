Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen On The Hunt For Divorce Lawyers For Weeks

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's hunt for divorce lawyers have actually run much deeper than reported -- it's been in the works for weeks, and as things stand now, the marriage is beyond saving ... TMZ Sports has learned.

We've spoken to sources on both sides who tell us the estranged couple has independently contacted some big divorce lawyers, with talks starting several weeks ago.

Our sources say if divorce docs are filed -- which seems like a certainty at this point -- it'll happen in Florida. According to Page Six, the attorneys have already been hired.

Neither Tom or Gisele have publicly addressed their reported issues ... but the former supermodel has been noticeably absent from all four Bucs games this season, and they're reportedly living in separate homes.

Gisele was spotted Monday in Miami leaving a workout.

45-year-old Brady and 42-year-old Bündchen tied the knot in February 2009 -- and share two children together, 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian. Tom has a third child, 15-year-old Jack, with ex-Bridget Moynahan. Tom and Gisele are said to have a solid prenup in place.