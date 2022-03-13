Tom Brady Announces NFL Comeback, 'Unfinished Business'

Tom Brady's retirement lasted 2 months -- the 7-time Super Bowl champ just announced he will be returning to the NFL for his 23rd season.

"These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," Brady -- who will be 45 before the 2022 begins -- shockingly said in a tweet on Sunday.

"That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible."

"I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG."

The rumors of Brady's return started pretty much immediately after he confirmed the news on Feb. 1 ... and his comments in the weeks following certainly made it seem as if he wasn't done for good.

In fact, just one week later, Brady flirted with the idea of coming back ... telling Jim Gray "never say never."

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022 @TomBrady

The Bucs were clearly in favor of a TB12 return ... with general manager Jason Licht saying the team would "leave the light on" for him.

The Bucs went 13-4 last season before losing to the Los Angeles Rams, who went on to win the Super Bowl.

Brady definitely showed no signs of slowing down last season -- he led the league with 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns ... and threw just 12 interceptions.

The timing is important -- free agents can sign with new teams starting Monday afternoon ... and the Bucs have more than 20 players hitting free agency.