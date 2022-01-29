Tom Brady Retiring From NFL After 22 Seasons

Tom Brady -- the most successful quarterback in NFL history -- is walking away from the game of football after 22 historic seasons.

The 44-year-old 7-time champ is retiring as the league's all-time leader in wins at quarterback, passing attempts, completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Brady was the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft ... after playing at Michigan from 1996-1999.

Brady played for New England from 2001-19 ... winning 6 Super Bowls with the Patriots. He went on to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he won his 7th championship in 2021.

The Bucs went 13-4 this season and ran away with the NFC South title ... but were defeated by the Rams in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Brady married supermodel Gisele Bundchen in 2009 ... and just this week, he hinted at the possibility of hanging it up for his wife and children's sake.

He previously spoke about how he hoped to play until he was 45 years old, but was open about his struggles with being away from family during the football season.

"It pains [Gisele] to see me get hit out there, and she deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad," Brady said this week on his "Let's Go" podcast.

Brady threw for 84,520 yards and 624 TDs over his 22-season career.

Brady's ex-teammate, Julian Edelman, congratulated the quarterback ... saying, "Thanks for the memories, babe."

Chris Godwin -- who won a ring with Brady last season -- added, "The best ever. Congratulations bro @TomBrady grateful to have gotten to share the field with you! Much love fam."