Tom Brady 'Definitely' Open To Playing Past Age 45

Could Tom Brady REALLY play into the second half of his 40s?!

HELL YEAH -- so says the 43-year-old NFL superstar himself ... who just revealed he's "definitely" open to playing for several years to come, as long as he stays healthy.

Of course, TB12 has publicly shared his intentions of playing until age 45 ... which would make him the 3rd oldest QB in NFL history.

Now that he's playing in his 10th Super Bowl and hoping to win his 7th ring, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller was asked if he'd consider pushing back his retirement ... and his answer is wild.

"Yeah, definitely," Brady told reporters Monday. "I would definitely consider that."

However, there are a few factors -- Brady says considering the nature of the sport, he'll have to re-evaluate how his body feels at the time ... and there "has to be 100% commitment from myself to keep doing it."

But, Brady says this is exactly what he's been working on with his personal trainer, Alex Guerrero, in order to stay competitive in his 40s. Ya know, pliability and stuff like that.

"(I've) been very fortunate over the years. Alex and I work really hard at making sure physically I can perform at my best, because you take different hits ... over the course of the year deal with different bumps and bruises, different injuries and so forth."

Brady is backing up Guerrero's talk from November 2019 ... when he claimed the QB was eying playing until 46 or 47.

"It's just gonna be me continuing to make that commitment to making it part of my year-round process to play football and continue my career so definitely."

BTW -- the Pro Football Hall of Fame says George Blanda was the oldest QB in NFL history at age 48.