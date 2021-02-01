Ex-Pats WR Danny Amendola Takes Another Shot at Bill Belichick ... Praises TB12

Breaking News

Seems Danny Amendola still ain't too fond of his former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick ... 'cause the WR just threw more shade at BB while praising Tom Brady.

Amendola -- who won 2 Super Bowls during his run with the Pats from 2013 through 2017 -- appeared on FS1's "First Things First" on Monday and explained why TB12 should get all of the credit for the famous "Patriot Way" mentality, instead of Belichick.

Play video content Fox Sports

"When you see the ‘Patriot Way’ in the dictionary, it’s gonna have Tom Brady’s name next to it," Amendola said.

"None of those coaches threw any passes, none of those coaches caught any passes, none of those coaches made any tackles … they got guys in the right position 'cause they watch a lot of film and they spend all their time at the facility."

Amendola concluded, "But Tom Brady is the Patriot Way. And that’s the reason Tom Brady's in the Super Bowl right now and the Patriots aren’t."

It's not the first time Amendola has taken a shot at Belichick -- he compared the coach to an unlikeable high school principal during a Barstool Sports podcast in 2018.