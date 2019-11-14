Tom Brady Gunning To Play Until 47 Years Old, Says Trainer Alex Guerrero

Play video content Breaking News The Greg Hill Show

Sorry, Patriots haters ... it could be another FIVE YEARS before New England sucks again -- 'cause Tom Brady's trainer says the QB is now gunning to play until he's 47!!!

TB12 has always said his goal was to play until his early 40s ... but on "The Greg Hill Show" on WEEI Thursday, Brady's trainer, Alex Guerrero, revealed that target has now shifted.

"He goes in and he's like, ‘Guys, I feel so good still. I think I am going to go till 45,'" Guerrero says. "I am like, 'okay.' Now he’s like, ‘Alex, I think I can go like 46 or 47.'"

Yeah, AFC East ... YIKES!!!

Guerrero says Brady's TB12 Method is working so well for him ... the 42-year-old's body just isn't breaking down like a normal aging quarterback would.

It's horrific news for everyone hoping to see the inevitable end to the Pats dynasty ... because all signs seemed to be pointing toward a demise.

Also, not great news for Gisele -- who's said for years she's tried to talk Tom into retiring.

Brady is selling his New England-area mansion ... and with the way his contract will make him a free agent in 2020 -- some thought this could be the end.

Even Brady himself hasn't exactly guaranteed a future on the gridiron beyond this season.