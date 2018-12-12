Gisele Hints She Wants Brady To Retire ... 'I Haven't Been Very Successful'

Gisele Hints She Wants Tom Brady To Retire, 'I Haven't Been Very Successful'

Breaking News

Does Gisele want the G.O.A.T. to officially head out to pasture??

Sure seems like it ... 'cause Tom Brady's wife appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday and dropped a major hint that she's been trying to get the QB to hang up the spikes.

Ellen asked the legendary supermodel straight-up if her husband was planning on retirement ... and Gisele said, "You should talk with him about that. I haven't been very successful."

Ellen followed up with the obvious next question -- "Do you want him to retire?!?"

"I want him to do whatever makes him happy," Gisele said.

Sooo ... yes???

It would make sense ... Tom has made an effort to spend MUCH more off-season time with Gisele and the fam ... even saying recently he wouldn't host "Saturday Night Live" so he could be with them.

Of course, Brady is 41 now ... so the end of the road is coming, regardless -- but sure seems Gisele is trying to expedite that process.

Sorry, New England.