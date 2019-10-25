Tom Brady Jersey Stolen From Patriots Hall of Fame, Suspect Arrested

Exclusive Details The Sun Chronicle

Worst QB sneak ever?

A 33-year-old man was arrested at the New England Patriots Hall of Fame exhibit Thursday after cops say he tried to smuggle a Tom Brady jersey out under his shirt.

The TB12 jersey was part of a locker room display -- and officials say it's valued around $10,000. There are reports the jersey was signed and game-used, but Patriots officials tell us that's NOT TRUE. It was just a display jersey.

Well, Zanini Cineus apparently wanted it for himself and allegedly tried to stuff the uniform under his shirt -- along with a glove from the exhibit -- and make a break for it.

But, officials say he SLIPPED during the attempted theft ... which alerted cops to his actions ... and they swarmed in to make the bust.

Cops say Cineus was WEARING the stolen jersey under his jacket when they found him.

Cineus was charged with larceny -- but pled not guilty ... although he reportedly admitted taking the jersey to officials and local reporters.

Of course, it's not the first time someone swiped a Tom Brady jersey ... Mauricio Ortega jacked Tom's game-worn jersey after Super Bowl 51 in 2017.

Play video content FS1