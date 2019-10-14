Tom Brady Slashes $5.6 Million Off Mansion Price ... First L Of Season!!!

Breaking News ColdwellBankerHomes.com

Tom Brady just took his first L of the season ... the Patriots quarterback was forced to slash the price of his mansion that's been up for sale -- cutting $5.6 MIL from the price tag!!!

If ya missed it ... Tom put his epic 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom New England-area palace on the market back in August -- and listed it for $39.5 MILLION.

Didn't seem the G.O.A.T. would have too much trouble unloading it ... the place is sick, with a rec room, gym, wine room, spa AND an outdoor organic herb/vegetable garden.

Plus, it's got all the history of maybe the best football player EVER in it!!!

But, it seems Tom's having trouble finding a buyer ... 'cause he's now dropping the price all the way down to $33.9 million.

Yeah, we know ... not exactly pennies -- but when's the last time you saw Brady lose at anything?!?

Tom and Gisele reportedly bought the plot of land for $4.5 million back in 2013 and presumably spent millions on top of that to build the custom home, which was finally completed in 2015.

So, don't feel too bad for TB12's price cut -- if he gets anything close to what he wants, he'll still make BANK.