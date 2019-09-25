Bills-Patriots Betting Odds Released ... Will Fans Throw Sex Toy Again?!

Exclusive Getty

Think Bills fans will continue their tradition of throwing sex toys at Tom Brady and the Patriots??

New betting odds will reward you if you're right ... 'cause TMZ Sports has learned you can actually make money off this ridiculous thing!!!

A rep for BetOnline.ag says Bills fans are actually favored to NOT throw a fake phallus this weekend when the Pats come to New Era Field ... putting the odds at -130.

If you want to throw down cash saying a rubber dong will come flying in when the Bills take on New England on Sunday ... the odds are -110.

Of course, Buffalo fans have been inexplicably throwing sex toys onto the field every time the Pats have come to town since 2016 ... but the act hasn't come without a cost.

Lol bills fan threw a dildo on the field 😂 pic.twitter.com/xvFTfkkKsd — Athlete Action™ (@AthleteAction) October 31, 2016 @AthleteAction

Bills officials have imposed LIFETIME BANS for people who are caught throwing the sex toys ... which is why this bet is so damn intriguing.