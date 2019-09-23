Bill Belichick Gives Death Stare to Reporter Who Asked About Antonio Brown

Breaking News

Just when you thought Bill Belichick couldn't be a bigger jerk to the media, here's the New England Patriots coach giving a death stare to a reporter who dared to ask about Antonio Brown.

The reporter ain't some scrub ... she's respected journalist Dana Jacobson -- whose resume includes everything from CBS News to CBS Sports to ESPN. She's a pro.

On Sunday, her assignment was to get a quick interview with Belichick before the Pats took on the NY Jets ... and she asked an obvious and appropriate question about Antonio Brown, who just got cut days before the game.

"I think I'd be remiss if I didn't ask what was the final straw with Antonio Brown?"

Belichick responded with a classic deflection, "Yeah, we're focused on the Jets today."

Dana thanks Bill for the interview, but he doesn't thank her back -- instead staring through her with a furious, silent anger you can feel through the screen.