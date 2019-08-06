Tom Brady Puts $40 MIL, Boston-Area Mansion Up For Sale, Retirement Hint?!

Breaking News Zillow

Tom Brady is putting his $40 million, Boston-area mansion up for sale ... and it's got us all wondering -- IS THIS A HINT AT RETIREMENT FOR THE G.O.A.T.?!?!

Of course, TB12 just signed a contract extension with the Patriots ... but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the details of the deal mean Brady is only under New England control through the 2019 season.

Translation -- both the Pats AND Brady are off the hook if he wants to retire after this year.

Most figured that was just standard procedure when dealing with a QB who's 42 years old ... but now that Brady's listed his house for sale -- is it time to start worrying in New England???

If these are Brady's last days in New England ... at least we now know the guy was living like a king during his time there -- 'cause his Chestnut Hill house is INSANE!!!

It's a 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom pad located on 5 acres just feet from one of the nicest golf courses in the state.

It's got a rec room, gym, wine room, spa AND an outdoor organic herb/vegetable garden ... and the place even features a guest house with a full yoga studio in it.

Reports say Brady and Gisele are house hounting for new places to live in both Connecticut and New Jersey.

By the way, if ya want to move in to Brady's palace ... hope ya got some serious cash -- Brady's asking $39,500,000 for it!