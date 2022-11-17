Kim Kardashian Posts Lingerie Pics as Pete Davidson Hangs with Emily Ratajkowski

Pete Davidson might've been busy hanging out with Emily Ratajkowski, but Kim Kardashian had no problem reminding the world just how hot she is with a series of lingerie pics ... showing off her billion-dollar SKIMS brand in the process.

Kim just opened up her online SKIMS holiday shop, and to christen the launch she modeled some of the lingerie pieces available for customers -- and she looks incredible.

While the shop did just open up, the timing of Kim's post is somewhat ironic -- considering it came just a few hours after we posted photos and video of her ex, Pete Davidson, hanging out with Emily Ratajkowski in NYC.

Play video content BACKGRID

First, Pete attempted to pick Emily up at her place, but when paps foiled that plan, she took an Uber to his place before entering a back door to be greeted by the comedian with a hug. We should also note -- it was Pete's bday.

Play video content Hulu

A new episode of "The Kardashians" also launched Thursday -- and in a cute exchange between Pete and Kim (when they were still dating) -- they joke about the time Pete asked Kim for her number at The Met Gala and she politely denied him, saying she couldn't type it into his phone with her gloves on.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.