Pete Davidson Was Friends with Emily Ratajkowski's Ex-Husband

Used to Pal Around with Emily R's Ex

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are very much a thing, but the relationship may cause a serious riff among Pete and his buddies -- namely because he used to pal around with Emily's ex-husband.

Emily filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard earlier this year after 4 years of marriage ... reports alleged he was unfaithful. Interestingly enough, Pete and Sebastian used to be buddies -- taking in a Knicks game in NYC back in 2020 -- while Sebastian and Emily were still married.

Unclear just how close Sebastian and Pete were, but if there was a legit friendship, you gotta think Pete's new relationship might ruffle some feathers.

Interestingly enough, Emily was on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" last year and gushed about working with Pete on a previous photoshoot -- saying, "He's got the height, obviously women find him very attractive ... He seems super charming, he's vulnerable, he's lovely."

Play video content 11/16/22 BACKGRID