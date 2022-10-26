Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Martha Stewart Says She Would Go On A Date With 'Sorta Cute' Pete Davidson

Martha Stewart Pete Davidson, Let's Go On A Date!!!

10/26/2022 6:39 AM PT
HE'S SORTA CUTE
Martha Stewart may have her eyes on a younger fella -- recently single Pete Davidson, that is ... at least, she's all the way here for going on a date with him if she had the chance.

The 81-year-old famed home/life guru got candid on Tuesday's episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show” ... during a game called "red flag, yellow flag, green flag", where she had to indicate whether she approves or disapproves of certain qualities in a partner.

Pete Davidson Martha Stewart

Barrymore asked about dating a guy who had tattoos like Pete. Martha held up a green flag showing she was down for it ... before being asked if she would flat out go on a date with PD. MS also gave that idea a thumbs up, before calling him "sorta cute" and doubling down.

The conversation turned out to be playful, but the ladies ran with the idea. Martha continued, “I mean he has dated so many women" ... explaining to Drew Barrymore that it was a good thing he's got so much experience.

As you know, Pete Davidson dated Kim Kardashian for 9 months, before breaking things off back in August.

Martha told Drew, she and Pete actually have quite a bit of history and worked together before... she says, he's a very good guy and he knows how to get in and get out.”

MS wound up making it clear ... saying Pete's more like a son ... but who knows, we know age is nothing but a number for PD.

