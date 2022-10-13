Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Had Sex In Front Of Fireplace To Honor Grandmother

Granny, Thinkin' 'bout You When I Have Sex is Fire!!!

Kim Kardashian gets her sexual drive with a little help from an 88-year-old lady ... her grandmother!

Kim's revelation came, of course, on their Hulu show, "The Kardashians," explaining to Mary Jo she remembered a tip she got from her granny ... sex in front of a fireplace is life-changing.

Ever the good granddaughter, Kim tested MJ's theory with her then-bf Pete Davidson ... in front of the fireplace at the Bev Hills Hotel.

Mary Jo worried they did the deed in the lobby where a fireplace is front and center, but KK assured her it was inside a room.

What's really interesting ... when Kim said she had a surprise for the fam ... both Kris and Khloe seemed to worry Kim might be jumping the gun ... getting ready to tie the knot with Pete.