Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Had Sex In Front Of Fireplace To Honor Grandmother
Kim Kardashian Granny, Thinkin' 'bout You When I Have Sex is Fire!!!
10/13/2022 6:42 AM PT
Kim Kardashian gets her sexual drive with a little help from an 88-year-old lady ... her grandmother!
Kim's revelation came, of course, on their Hulu show, "The Kardashians," explaining to Mary Jo she remembered a tip she got from her granny ... sex in front of a fireplace is life-changing.
Ever the good granddaughter, Kim tested MJ's theory with her then-bf Pete Davidson ... in front of the fireplace at the Bev Hills Hotel.
Mary Jo worried they did the deed in the lobby where a fireplace is front and center, but KK assured her it was inside a room.
What's really interesting ... when Kim said she had a surprise for the fam ... both Kris and Khloe seemed to worry Kim might be jumping the gun ... getting ready to tie the knot with Pete.
That was not meant to be ... because Kim and Pete are now history.