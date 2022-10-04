Pete Davidson May Have Removed Kim Kardashian 'My Girl Is A Lawyer' Tattoo
10/4/2022 8:15 AM PT
Pete Davidson is seemingly erasing his past with Kim Kardashian -- sporting a bandage where he used to have a "My Girl is a Lawyer" tattoo.
Pete was spotted Wednesday on the set of his upcoming comedy series "Bupkis" in NYC, and he had a bandage peaking through his shirt. Remember, PD got that infamous tat for his ex-boo while they were dating.
At the time, Kim was gushing over the fact that Pete got some new ink to cement their love along with many other tattoos like the initials of Kim's kids and a branding on his chest to honor her.
Ellentube
Kim called his tats really cute but also chalked up all the ink to him being a tattoo guy, saying most people usually get new ink based on what's going on in their life, so it made sense for Pete.