Pete Davidson Appears to Have Kim & Kids' Initials Tattooed on Neck

Pete Davidson appears to be a lot closer to Kim Kardashian and her brood than previously known -- because he's got a new tattoo that seems to suggest he loves her kids.

The comedian did some standup Friday in L.A. as part of the 'Netflix is a Joke: The Festival' event -- which has been ongoing for a few days now -- and for this particular set ... he was at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood.

Afterwards, he and Kim were seen spilling into a waiting SUV ... where PD's neck was exposed, and where some fresh ink was flashed for the cameras featured on his collar bone.

Internet sleuths zoomed in on this and made a big leap that may or may not be far-fetched ... a lot of people *think* they see initials there -- namely, KNSCP ... which has led many to think they stand for Kim, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

We'll be honest ... it's hard to make out exactly what these letters say, but sure -- they certainly could be those initials in that order, and they certainly could stand for exactly what folks seem to believe they do. IF that is true, well then ... that's certainly interesting.

As you know, Pete is always adding more tattoos to his body -- while removing some at the same time -- and he's already gotten tatted up at least a couple different times that we're aware of to proclaim his love for Kim.

One new tat reads "MY GIRL IS A LAWYER" ... and another simply has her name. That one isn't even a tattoo though -- as Kim said, Pete branded himself (aka, burned it into his skin).

That's one thing, but if the guy went ahead and got ALL of Kim's kids' first name initials etched onto his body too -- in descending order of age -- that's a whole different story ... and it would actually be quite revealing on how familiar he actually is with them.

We already know he's hung out with North -- having her sit on his lap to drive around, no less -- but if this theory holds up ... it'd lead one to believe he's met all of the kids at this point, and seems to care deeply about them. Deeply enough to get a tattoo in their honor.

Here's another element that can't be forgotten ... Kanye West. He's been silent for weeks now, and has kinda been invisible in the public lately. We know he was making a big fuss about introducing the kids to Pete, so it's unclear how he might feel about this now.