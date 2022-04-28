Pete Davidson Supports Kim Kardashian in Court For Blac Chyna Trial

Pete Davidson joined Kim Kardashian and the rest of her famous fam inside the courthouse for the closing arguments in the Blac Chyna defamation trial.

The 'SNL' star slipped into the back of the courtroom Friday, sitting in the back row and wearing a black long sleeve shirt and pants. Kim and the rest of the brood sat in the front row.

Pete let out a laugh and put his head down to keep the chuckles to himself when the Kardashians' attorney said Chyna smashed a gingerbread house during an argument with Rob.

The lawyer's line that elicited a giggle from Pete ... "Why break a gingerbread house? It's like the happiest thing."

When Kris Jenner left the courtroom following closing arguments, she seemed very excited to see Pete and almost looked surprised, opening her mouth, smiling and hugging him.

Kylie Jenner also came up to Pete, hugging him just like her mother did.

Pete met Kim in the hallway ... where they shared an embrace and a kiss before being whisked away through a back exit, escorted by Sheriff's deputies.

Pete's been hanging out in L.A. this week ... driving one of Kim's luxury cars around Malibu ... but this is the first time he's shown up to court.