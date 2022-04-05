Pete Davidson And North West Joy Ride, Hang with Kim Kardashian's Family

Kim Kardashian has taken a big step in a relationship that is getting more and more serious ... her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, has now met the kids.

Pete and North West were cruising around late Sunday afternoon in what appears to be Scott Disick's gated community in L.A.

They were riding around in a pink, electric MOKE car for around 30 minutes -- from 5 - 5:30 PM ... so Pete was in no rush to see the Grammys.

You can't see her in the video, but we're told Penelope Disick was also in the little whip, so it was truly a family affair.

Kim and Pete have now dated for around 6 months, so Pete being around the kids isn't a stretch. In many divorce cases the exes agree that anyone with whom they become romantically involved cannot be around the children ... typically for 6 months, so Pete's intro is in line with the norm.