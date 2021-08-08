Pete Davidson & Kaley Cuoco Take On-Set Palling Around to Six Flags

Play video content TMZ.com

Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco are starring in a new movie together, and it seems they're taking their on-set friendship into the real world ... and the latest stop is a theme park.

The two actors -- who are the starring leads in an upcoming rom-com called "Meet Cute," in which they play a couple -- were spotted Saturday afternoon at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey ... where they were hand in hand as they were about to embark on a ride.

Don't worry ... it's not what you think. They were more comforting each other as buddies rather than anything romantic. Kaley's happily married -- and Pete ... well, he's just Pete.

It's pretty obvious from this video TMZ obtained of them on the Sling Shot that they were simply calming each other's nerves as friends ... and perhaps preparing for some actual scenes for this new flick of theirs -- which is currently in production and filming right now.

It appears Pete and Kaley have hit it off as they prepare to shoot -- they've been goofing off together a lot lately, as seen in Kalye's recent IG Stories where she's filmed them palling around. Talk about getting ready for a role ... that's what we call method acting!!!

Anyway, "Meet Cute" sounds like it'll be a good one. It's about a BF/GF who are somehow able to go back into each other's past to shape their SO into the perfect partner.