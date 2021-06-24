Pete Davidson Praises Timothee Chalamet, Says 'SNL' Future 'Up in the Air'

Pete Davidson says Timothee Chalamet has the best of both worlds -- talent and good looks -- and he finds it pretty annoying ... because Pete's not sure he has either.

The "Saturday Night Live" star joked about his pal while chatting with Gold Derby, but he mostly heaped praise on the "Call Me By Your Name" star ... calling him a genuinely nice and charming fella.

Pete says the 2 sorta knew each other through a mutual friend, but grew closer when Timothee hosted an ep of 'SNL' this past season ... and they worked together on multiple sketches.

As for 'SNL' ... Davidson hinted it might be the end of the line for him. He says this past season's finale was emotional because he doesn't know what the plan is going forward -- he says it's all "up in the air" -- but it certainly sounds like he's not quite ready to leave.