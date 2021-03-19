Pete Davidson Gets Protection From Fake Wife ... She's Charged with Felonies

Exclusive

Pete Davidson just got court-ordered protection from the woman who falsely claimed they were married ... because she’s now been charged for allegedly showing up inside his NYC home.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ ... Pete was granted an order of protection against Michelle Mootreddy, who cops arrested Thursday at Pete's Staten Island crib. She's now been ordered to stay away from Pete and 3 other people who live in the home -- and she's barred from contacting them in any way and from showing up at the home or their jobs.

TMZ broke the story ... Mootreddy was nabbed by cops in Pete's house, with police saying she slipped inside through an open side door and took a seat at his kitchen table.

Mootreddy was arraigned Friday and is charged with burglary in the second and third degree, both felonies, as well as 2 misdemeanor counts of stalking, 2 misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass and harassment.

Remember, law enforcement says Mootreddy is the same person who blasted out a press release Tuesday falsely stating the 'SNL' star was launching a production company with her after they'd gotten married.