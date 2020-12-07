Pete Davidson Ripped by Staten Island Locals for His 'SNL' Bar Bit

12/7/2020 9:36 AM PT
Pete Davidson making fun of a bar in his hometown and its stance against COVID restrictions is pissing off a lot of the locals, and they're blasting him for it.

A Staten Island activist named Mr. Tobacco tore the 'SNL' star a new one Monday during a news conference over the watering hole called Mac's Public House -- which has been in the news a lot lately for defying COVID closures.

ICYMI ... one of Mac's co-owners, Danny Presti, was arrested AGAIN this weekend after he allegedly let people inside (against a closure order). Tobacco and co. were addressing that when he referred to Pete's 'Weekend Update' appearance, where he criticized the Staten Island community and Mac's owners for acting like babies.

Welp, Mr. Tobacco says Pete's words are a betrayal, considering people in town know him and his fam. He got very personal and even referenced Pete's father ... a firefighter who died on 9/11 in the Twin Towers.

You'll have to watch the video to see how he frames it ... but it's pretty clear that Tobacco and some of the other Mac members were hurt by Pete, who Tobacco calls someone with a huge platform putting the little guy down.

Mr. Tobacco also evokes Pete's nickname -- the King of Staten Island, which was turned into a Judd Apatow movie starring Pete.

