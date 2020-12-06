'Saturday Night Live' Morgan Wallen Mocks Himself For COVID-Unsafe Partying

This is kinda cool ... 'SNL' did its own PSA about COVID, and it's funny and at the same time instructive ... thanks to country star Morgan Wallen and Jason Bateman.

As we reported, Morgan was yanked from the show in October because he violated COVID restrictions by partying in a bar at the University of Alabama.

Well, Lorne Michaels gave Morgan a second chance, but not without strings attached. Morgan was the star and subject of a parody at a bar. He was tempted to party for sure, until the Morgan of the future -- AKA Jason Bateman -- comes along to warn him there are consequences.

"I am you from the future and I came here to stop you from partying tonight," Bateman said in the sketch. "Trust me somebody's gonna post a video of you ignoring COVID protocols, the whole internet's gonna freak out ... Once people hear about the party, you're in big trouble, man, you're gonna get kicked off 'Saturday Night Live.'"

Temptation prevails and both guys are down for a little partying. You gotta see how it unfolds, especially when Pete Davidson surfaces.

