Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Snuggle Up Waiting For Food In New York City

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders are adding more fuel to the dating rumor fire ... all cuddled up while waiting to refuel their "bodies, bodies, bodies."

TMZ obtained these photos of Pete and Chase waiting for takeout Monday afternoon at Baba's Perogies in Brooklyn ... and "Bodies Bodies Bodies" costars couldn't keep their hands off each other while they waited for their grub.

As you can see, Chase has her arm around Pete as they sit on the same side of the table and wait ... their eyes glued to his phone.

Folks who were there say Pete and Chase shared a kiss and did some serious cuddling ... and when the food finally came, we're told they left in the same car.

It certainly looks like Pete and Chase have all the makings of a couple ... even though they have yet to make it publicly official.

In addition to Monday's outing, we've seen Pete and Chase out a lot recently ... just last month they had a late-night rendezvous at his place, and they've also been spotted together at Whole Foods, plus there was a cast outing to a Rangers game.

Play video content DECEMBER 2022 TMZ.com

Pete and Chase have been hanging out a ton since he was briefly hanging out with Emily Ratajkowski.