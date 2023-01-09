Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Emily Ratajkowski and Comedian Eric Andre Have Apparent Date Night

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI Date Night With Eric Andre

1/9/2023 9:00 AM PT
Emily Ratajkowski Goes On Date With Eric Andre
Emily Ratajkowski is apparently swapping one comedian for another as she goes all in on the dating scene after her divorce ... the next man up is Eric Andre.

Emily and Andre enjoyed a romantic evening together Saturday in New York City, going out for food, drinks ... and presumably lots of laughs.

The model and comic appeared to be super into each other, walking with their arms around one another as they shuttled between a couple stops. We're told they hit up Japanese hot spot Sakagura in Midtown, dining there for 3 hours.

Emily's been super active on the dating scene since she filed for divorce from estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September ... the 31-year-old model's been linked to DJ Orazio Rispo, artist Jack Greer and, of course, Pete Davidson.

But, Emily and Pete's fling seemed to seriously cool off last month ... when Pete hit up a Rangers game with the actress from his "Bodies Bodies Bodies" movie.

Now, Emily's found a new comedian to date.

