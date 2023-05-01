Kim Kardashian and North West Hit Met Gala, North's Debut at the Event

Play video content TMZ.com

Kim Kardashian has a very special person by her side at this year's Met Gala ... her daughter North West, who is making her debut at the event.

We just got video of Kim and North leaving the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in New York City, where a ton of screaming fans have been camped outside waiting on their favorite stars to step out on their way to the event.

Kim's wearing a beautiful white gown, she's been teasing the look for a while now -- posting from Karl Lagerfeld's office in Paris just last week, so you know she's in Chanel.

North looked cute as ever, smiling as she made her way to the car with mom ... gotta assume she's wearing Chanel too.

Kylie and Stormi were also seen leaving the Ritz. Unclear if Stormi will also hit the carpet with mom.