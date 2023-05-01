Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny and More Stars Arrive in NYC Ahead of Met Gala

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny, & Doja Fashionable at NYC Hotels ... Ahead of Met Gala!!!

5/1/2023 2:03 PM PT
Kendall Jenner -
Backgrid

Big celebs and hot couples, like Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, are in NYC for the Met Gala ... and that means the city's luxury hotels look like fashion runways leading up to the big event.

Bad Bunny
SplashNews.com

Kendall and BB are just a couple of the A-listers in the Big Apple Monday ... and, interestingly, the lovebirds are crashing at separate hotels. Seems like someone, or both of 'em, don't want to share the spotlight.

Doja Cat
SplashNews.com

Doja Cat pulled up to her hotel looking super casual and couldn't resist playing some Animal Crossing, which is why she brought her Nintendo Switch!

Priyanka Chopra
Getty

Priyanka Chopra was bearing some midriff before getting all done up for the glitz and glamor of the Met's iconic arrival ceremony.

As we reported, there are several other interesting guests tonight -- Gisele Bundchen's showing up solo for her first MG appearance post-Tom Brady, Ice Spice is a special guest of Vogue, and Lizzo's making her return ... despite dragging last year's event!

Met Gala Of The West
Launch Gallery
West Coast Couture Launch Gallery
Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

FYI -- celebs on the west coast brought their own Met Gala vibes to a Bev Hills dinner party Sunday night, which drew the likes of Austin Butler, Katy Perry, and Oprah.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later