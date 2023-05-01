Ice Spice Attending Met Gala as Vogue Special Guest, Wearing Balmain
5/1/2023 9:34 AM PT
Ice Spice will be fully "in ha mood" at this year's Met Gala ... TMZ Hip Hop has learned she got a special invite from the one and only Anna Wintour!!!
Sources involved in the Met's production inform us Ice was invited by Anna as a guest of Vogue, and will be strutting her stuff in a custom Balmain piece.
The "Gangsta Boo" rapper will also be partnering with Vogue and eBay for a special behind-the-scenes look into her journey to the Met ... which caps a hip hop megastar career-in-the-making in just a few months!!!
Ice's newest "Princess Diana" duet with Nicki Minaj recently shot to the Top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100, which follows the platinum plaque she earned from her "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2" collab with PinkPantheress.
Kim Kardashian also recently handpicked Ice to star in her new Skims collection campaign ... propping up her Bronx style for millions of women. So yeah, Ice is definitely giving "it" girl of the moment!!!