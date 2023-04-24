Ice Spice & PinkPantheress Join Kim Kardashian's New Skims Campaign

Play video content SKIMS

Ice Spice's relationship with Kim Kardashian is leading her into a modeling career, as she's been handpicked to show off a new "Skims" line ... along with a few other artists on the rise!!!

The "Princess Diana" rapper joined her "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2" collaborator PinkPantheress and singers Nessa Barrett and Raye on Monday to model Kim's company's latest offerings ... which drop on April 27.

Ice and PP's song is one of the hottest of the year -- the track reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, and was a clear favorite of North West, who invited Ice to her home earlier this year to make a TikTok when the song was burning up the charts.

