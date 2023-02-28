Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Pete Davidson, Ice Spice Fake Dating Rumor Sets Internet Off

Pete Davidson, Ice Spice Fake Dating Rumor Goes Viral ... Twitter Goes Berserk!

2/28/2023 7:48 AM PT
pete davidson, ice spice
The internet has practically burst into flames after a fake dating rumor was seemingly made as a joke -- one that pinned Pete Davidson and Ice Spice as an item.

The fake rumor is the latest to grab people's attention, and it's becoming a growing trend -- while similar posts like "Curious George found dead on the highway" garners virality while obviously being a joke, this one didn't get the same results.

Twitter clearly ran with it, albeit missing the "this is satire" warning -- with many freaking out online over the dating "news."

The comedian's been compared to Marvel's Thanos, dating beautiful women like the villain takes infinity stones ... and one person even made a hilarious reference to "Breaking Bad," saying Pete "can't keep getting away with this!"

pete davidson chase sui
Of course, we know it's all BS -- as we reported, Pete's currently entangled with Chase Sui Wonders. The couple was recently packin' on some PDA at the Daytona 500.

Ice Spice Hot Shots
Sorry gullible Internet folks, ya got got! This one ain't real ... and the streets are just fine.

