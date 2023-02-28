Pete Davidson, Ice Spice Fake Dating Rumor Sets Internet Off
Pete Davidson, Ice Spice Fake Dating Rumor Goes Viral ... Twitter Goes Berserk!
2/28/2023 7:48 AM PT
The internet has practically burst into flames after a fake dating rumor was seemingly made as a joke -- one that pinned Pete Davidson and Ice Spice as an item.
The fake rumor is the latest to grab people's attention, and it's becoming a growing trend -- while similar posts like "Curious George found dead on the highway" garners virality while obviously being a joke, this one didn't get the same results.
Twitter clearly ran with it, albeit missing the "this is satire" warning -- with many freaking out online over the dating "news."
I never been a hater, but Ice Spice dating Pete Davidson? pic.twitter.com/lHB7He6Z1n— Stef. 👨🏾💻 (@STEFisDOPE) February 28, 2023 @STEFisDOPE
The comedian's been compared to Marvel's Thanos, dating beautiful women like the villain takes infinity stones ... and one person even made a hilarious reference to "Breaking Bad," saying Pete "can't keep getting away with this!"
Of course, we know it's all BS -- as we reported, Pete's currently entangled with Chase Sui Wonders. The couple was recently packin' on some PDA at the Daytona 500.
Sorry gullible Internet folks, ya got got! This one ain't real ... and the streets are just fine.