Ice Spice Shocked Over North West's Portrait: 'It's So Cute'

Ice Spice is more than flattered one of the most famous kiddos in the world decided to draw her portrait ... shouting out North West's fandom -- in both music and art.

We caught up with the "Munch" rapper in Brooklyn Monday, and she clearly perked up a bit when we asked about North's recently-debuted portrait of her.

North posted the freehand drawing on her joint TikTok account she shares with Kim Kardashian ... soundtracking the vid to the sounds of Ice and PinkPantheress' "Boy's a liar Pt. 2" duet.

Ice also tells us new music is on the way ... but her current tracks are doing just fine.

Her debut EP 'Like..?' dropped last month ... peaking at No. 37 on the Billboard 200, and the project also spawned her first Hot 100 hit — the Lil Tjay-featured "Gangsta Boo."