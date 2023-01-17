Ice Spice Films 'In Ha Mood' Video After Lil Tjay Gun Arrest

Play video content TMZ.com

Lil Tjay’s arrest for gun possession didn’t completely ruin Ice Spice’s day -- she shot the video for her own single instead.

TMZ Hip Hop obtained video footage of Ice Spice shooting the video in her hometown Bronx neighborhood for her recently released single "In Ha Mood."

The track has already been winning on Spotify and TikTok and will appear on her debut EP dropping sometime this year.

Ice had originally planned to film her "Gangsta Boo" collaboration with Lil Tjay on Monday, but the “Calling My Phone” rapper was apprehended by officers after a traffic stop on Monday ... forcing her to switch up the production.

