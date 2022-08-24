Lil Tjay Announces Return After Getting Shot 7 Times

Play video content Instagram / @liltjay

Lil Tjay's making a grand return to the 'gram -- his post on Wednesday is his first controlled appearance since being shot back in June, and he says he's got new music on the way.

The "Trench Baby" rapper was still in a neck brace as he addressed his 7 million Instagram followers with a bit of weary energy ... thanking them for their countless DMs and support through his recent rough patch.

His PSA follows the Bronx billboards popping up in his hometown simply telling the world he had returned and he doubled down and promised fans music was coming.

Tjay also acknowledged he was shot seven times -- as well as being one of the lucky individuals able to survive such acts of violence.

The return announcement was met with great excitement from Tjay's rapper friends ... Bobby Shmurda, Lil Zay Osama, Rowdy Rebel, Calboy and several others who wished him well going forward.

TMZ Hip Hop broke the story ... Tjay underwent emergency surgery after he and another friend were shot during a botched robbery in Edgewater, New Jersey on the morning of June 22.