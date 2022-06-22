Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Lil Tjay Shot and Undergoing Emergency Surgery

Lil TJay Shot and Undergoing Emergency Surgery

6/22/2022 6:11 AM PT
Lil TJay
Getty

Rapper Lil Tjay is undergoing emergency surgery after being shot ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Tjay was shot just after midnight in Edgewater, NJ. We're told at the time of this post the rapper is in surgery. The extent of his wounds and his condition have not been revealed.

We're told there were 2 shooting sites -- one at a Chipotle Restaurant and another at a nearby Exxon Gas station.

Lil Tjay Performance Photos
Launch Gallery
Lil Tjay Performance Photos Launch Gallery
Getty

The victim at the Chipotle restaurant was shot several times and the victim at the Exxon was shot once.

We do not know the identity of the second victim.

The suspect or suspects are still at large and police are on the hunt. So far, the motive is unknown.

The incident went down in the middle of the night Wednesday in Edgewater, New Jersey.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later