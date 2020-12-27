Rapper Lil Tjay Swarmed by NYPD Police During Music Video Shoot

Play video content Breaking News @liltjay / Instagram

Rapper Lil Tjay had his music video shoot unceremoniously interrupted by New York cops, and it's unclear why he was targeted.

The 19-year-old rapper was shooting the vid when cops searched his car. Lil Tjay hopped on Instagram during the stop and recorded it.

A crowd gathered around the vehicle as NYPD cops conducted the search. It's unclear if anything was found.

A crowd gathered around to watch what happened. Lil Tjay, who is one of the biggest new rappers of last year, was not arrested.

Tjay has had trouble with the law in the past, but it's unclear if that had anything to do with the encounter.